Covid 19 Delta: Child dies of virus - youngest in New Zealand

Three more passengers, who were on the same flight as New Zealand’s first Omicron case, have tested positive for Covid-19. Video / NZ Herald

A child infected with Covid-19 has died.

In the latest update from the Ministry of Health, officals said in a statement a child between the age of zero and nine has died while infected with Covid.

The tragic death marks the youngest person to die while infected with the virus.

There have now been 49 people who have died since Covid-19 arrived on our shores last year.

Earlier today, it was revealed a person died after testing positive for Covid-19 in a managed isolation facility a month ago. They were included in New Zealand's official outbreak death toll.

That person died at Auckland's Crowne Plaza Hotel within days of arriving in New Zealand on November 3 has now had their death added to the grim tally this week, Ministry of Health confirmed this morning.

It's not yet clear whether the child's death was caused by Covid-19 or another health condition.

The death was not recorded in today's Covid announcement but figures on the Ministry of Health website show, as of Friday, there is one death between the age 0 and 9.

Latest Ministry of Health Covid-19 stats.

