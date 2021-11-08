Covid 19 Delta: Aucklanders keen for move to traffic light system: 'We are ready for it'

The Covid-19 Protection Framework starts with 'red' when retail opens with capacity limits based on 1 metre distancing. Photo / 123RF

The Covid-19 Protection Framework starts with 'red' when retail opens with capacity limits based on 1 metre distancing. Photo / 123RF

Aucklanders have been all but promised more freedoms from the end of the month, with a move to the new traffic light system.

The region is ticking off two milestones this week, with 90 per cent in all its DHBs having had their first dose of the vaccine, and a moves to level 3 step 2 from midnight.

Then on November 29, Cabinet will decide if vaccination rates are high enough to enter the traffic light system. Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern yesterday said on current progress there was a strong expectation Auckland would abandon current restrictions near that date.

Many cafes have remained closed during Auckland's lockdown, including Remedy Coffee opposite the Civic Theatre on Wellesley St.

Owner Richard O'Hanlon said he would re-open this week for takeaways but was banking on being able to welcome customers back to tables from December.

"There's only so much turnover you're going to get, the city's a ghost town at the moment. I can't see too many more people coming back to the CBD just because the shops are open, maybe at the weekend but not during the week," O'Hanlon said.

"I think people will be hesitant until - fingers crossed - the first of December reopening day when the vaccines are in place and everyone's on board."