Covid 19 coronavirus: Whanganui iwi health providers grapple with jab hesitancy

Wheturangi Walsh-Tapiata, chief executive of Te Oranganui iwi health authority in Whanganui, is working to deal with jab hesitancy in Māori communities. Photo / Supplied

Iwi and iwi health providers pushing for earlier Covid-19 vaccination for Māori over the age of 50 are at the same time searching for ways to deal with jab hesitancy.

In the Whanganui region, the District Health Board has now delivered 4000 doses of the Pfizer vaccine mostly to border workers, frontline health staff, and rest home, police, fire and prison workers. People over the age of 65 will be offered vaccination in the next rollout phase, due to begin this month.

The chief executive of Te Oranganui iwi health authority, Wheturangi Walsh-Tapiata, says Māori working with the DHB continue to advocate for Māori over 50 to be included in the next phase. But she says the flip side to the issue is dealing with reluctance among many Māori to get the jabs.

Walsh-Tapiata says misinformation and the relative newness of the vaccine are at the root of uncertainty in Māori communities but Māori in Whanganui are not anti-vaccination as a rule. Last year's flu immunisations in the Whanganui region topped the country for Māori over the age of 65.

A message that is reaching whānau centres on protecting the rest of the family.

Walsh-Tapiata says the DHB's Hauora ā Iwi relationship board and the Māori Health Outcomes Advisory Group of iwi providers are continuing to work with the DHB to finalise the Covid-19 vaccination rollout locally and to address issues that are critical to Māori communities.

More than 50 extra vaccinators have been recruited and more vaccinators will come on board as the rollout progresses.