Covid 19 Coronavirus: Two new cases in managed isolation

There are two new cases of Covid-19 in managed isolation.

There are no new community cases.

Both cases being reported today arrived from India on 26 September.

The people have been in managed isolation and have returned a positive test result from their routine test around day 12. They have both now been transferred to the Auckland quarantine facility.

New Zealand's total number of active cases is now 41 – all imported cases.

Yesterday local laboratories processed 5,597 tests, bringing the total number of tests completed to date to 992,141 since the pandemic began.

Director-General of Health Dr Ashley Bloomfield yesterday said it was "a great milestone" there were no active cases in the community.

While it was good to pause and reflect on the nation's collective success he warned against complacency saying Covid-19 continued to pose a threat in New Zealand.

It was especially important to continue to keep of movements and maintain good hygiene.

"Alert level 1 is not alert level none.

"We need to stay alert and play our part," he said.

"If you are unwell stay home, seek advice and get a test."

Bloomfield said there was an ongoing risk of further cases could crop up in the community.

"We cannot afford to be complacent but we should pause and recognise it hasn't been without its challenges and costs but it's a great place to be in."

Yesterday Bloomfield announced there were just two new cases, both in managed isolation.

There was also a historical case.

One of the cases in managed isolation developed symptoms around day eight of their stay in Rotorua. The other person returned from Hong Kong and tested positive on their day three test.

The historical case returned from India and completed their managed isolation and was followed up as part of their investigation.

There were now 39 imported active cases in the country.

Bloomfield also confirmed officials might never know the source of the Auckland August cluster which saw 179 people fall ill, and claimed the lives of three people.

A report into how many healthcare workers were infected while doing their jobs was also released.

Bloomfield said healthcare workers made up about 11 per cent of confirmed and probable cases in the first wave during the March outbreak.

From the first wave, 167 Covid-19 cases were healthcare and support workers - 96 were likely infected in the workplace, and the remainder either infected overseas or in the community. Of the healthcare workers, 62.5 per cent worked in aged residential care.

The report showed the importance of keeping those workers safe, said Bloomfield.

In comparison, three healthcare workers have been infected during the latest outbreak.

Bloomfield said the main point about the healthcare workers report was most of the cases were in aged residential care and it identified issues around PPE and cleaning.