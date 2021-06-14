Covid 19 coronavirus: Today's cases, confusion over whether Auckland patient in intensive care clarified

A Covid positive case at Middlemore Hospital in Auckland is now in intensive care. Photo / Dean Purcell

There is one new case of Covid-19 in managed isolation to report today.

Two patients taken to Middlemore Hospital remain in a stable condition, the Ministry of Health said in today's update.

After failing to address the fact that the ministry's website had said one of the patients had been transferred to the hospital's intensive care unit, a spokesman has clarified.

"One of the two patients in hospital was previously being treated in ICU. This patient is now out of ICU and remains in Middlemore Hospital," the ministry spokesman said.

He said: "Future data releases on the Ministry of Health website will not include patient status information, in order to protect the privacy of the individuals."

When the Herald asked the ministry earlier today about its website stating that the patient was in ICU, a spokesperson said this would be addressed in today's 1pm update.

However, the statement ignored any mention of intensive care, merely stating: "The patients were taken to hospital safely using strict infection prevention and control measures which are in place for all hospital transfers from managed isolation and quarantine facilities.

"For privacy reasons, no further details about these patients' care will be released."

Today's new case of Covid-19 in MIQ is a person who flew into New Zealand on June 8 from India via Qatar. Their infection was discovered through routine testing on day 4 of their stay. The person is staying in quarantine in Auckland.

The total number of active cases in New Zealand today is 27, with one previously reported case recovered since yesterday.

The seven-day rolling average of new cases detected at the border is three and there have been a total of 2353 cases in New Zealand.

On Friday the ministry said two people with Covid-19 were being treated at Middlemore Hospital. Both were transferred from the Auckland quarantine facility, one on Thursday afternoon and the other one overnight on Tuesday.

The last instance of Covid patients needing intensive care treatment anywhere in New Zealand was during Auckland's August outbreak, nearly nine months ago.

No new historical cases were reported yesterday. Two previously reported cases reported on May 6 and had been investigated as historical cases have since been confirmed to be so.

One of those cases was a returnee from India. The other case was someone who had come from the US.

