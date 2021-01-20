Covid 19 coronavirus: The number of people passing through MIQ passes 100,000

More than 100,000 people have now passed through New Zealand's MIQ facilities, including Auckland's Pullman Hotel. Photo / Michael Craig

The number of inbound travellers who have passed through New Zealand's managed isolation and quarantine facilities has tipped 100,000.

The milestone was confirmed on the Ministry of Business Innovation and Employment's website today.

It shows the total number of people who have undergone two weeks in New Zealand's MIQ facilities since March 26 is now 100,220.

There are currently 5668 people in MIQ's 154 facilities, with 5863 returnees predicted to arrive in the next 14 days.

The website warns that spaces in MIQ are "extremely limited" until mid February, with no allocations available currently until February 3.

Spaces "may become available as travel plans change. We recommend you continue checking the Managed Isolation Allocation System for your preferred date."

Yesterday the Government officially made it mandatory for almost every traveller coming to New Zealand to produce a negative Covid-19 test before they board a plane in a bid to protect Kiwis from the pandemic which is still raging overseas.

The new rules will come into force at 11.59pm on Monday, January 25 – this is in a bid to minimise disruption for those passengers with imminent departures.

Previously, only travellers from the UK and the US needed to produce a negative test to come to New Zealand.

From January 25, that has been extended to every inbound traveller, with the exception of Australia, Antarctica and most Pacific Island countries.

Covid-19 Minister Chris Hipkins also revealed that the Government was "exploring some possibilities" as to whether it could get a smaller number of Covid-19 vaccines to frontline workers earlier than had been previously signalled.

Hipkins said the new measures wouldn't stop Covid coming into the country, but the Government's goal was to reduce the number of cases.