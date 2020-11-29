Covid 19 Coronavirus: The latest on the touring Pakistani cricket cluster

The Pakistan Cricket team arriving in Christchurch on November 24. Photo / Supplied

As a new cluster emerges inside a Christchurch managed isolation facility for the second time in two months, we await word if more sportsmen have tested positive for Covid-19.

The Ministry of Health is giving latest details on new cases in New Zealand at 1pm today.

There are 69 active cases in New Zealand.

Seven of the 53 touring Pakistan cricket squad have now tested positive for the infection.

The last time an infection took hold in a group in managed isolation was in October when 31 foreign seaman fell ill during their 14-day quarantine period before heading off shore to work in vessels.

The Chateau on the Park in Christchurch where the Pakistan Cricket Team is undergoing managed isolation and quarantine. Photo / Supplied

Six members of the squad have tested positive at day one testing, and one tested positive at day three testing.

The team sparked outrage and a stern warning from the country's top health official after it was revealed some of the squad were caught on security footage flouting strict isolation rules at their facility, including socialising in hotel hallways and not wearing masks.

As a result, the director general of Health Dr Ashley Bloomfield put the tourists on "final notice".

Blood testing confirmed two of the original six cases are historic cases and not infectious.

All 53 members of the squad in managed isolation in Christchurch have had serology tests, in addition to the routine PCR testing for the virus which has identified a further 11 people had previous 'historic' infections.

Yesterday there was one new case in managed isolation, a person who returned from Jordon on November 26 and is now in a quarantine facility in Auckland.

Meanwhile today the Prime Minister announced a vaccine would likely become available in limited supply in March at the earliest.

Jacinda Ardern told Newstalk ZB's Mike Hosking she would be revealing a more detailed roll out of vaccination plan later next month when there was more certainty around supply.