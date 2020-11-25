Covid 19 coronavirus: Should I shop online for Christmas this year or not?

Will you be able to buy gifts this year or will you be left with coal under the tree? Photo / 123RF

This year it won't be the Grinch who stole Christmas, instead, the festive season looks like it could be spoiled by the Covid-19 pandemic.

Import delays are rife due to multiple issues in supply chains and come as more and more Kiwis look to buy products online.

While there is no light at the end of the tunnel for imports, consumers should be warmed to know there is a shining light, and no, it's not Rudolph's bright red nose.

Retail NZ chief executive Greg Harford says Kiwis should look to shop early and shop local.

"Work out what you need and if you can, then get to the shops or online early because there are limits on suppliers of products," he says.

"Christmas isn't far away; it's Black Friday in two days, make the most of those deals when you're about and shopping early."

Greg Harford, chief executive of Retail NZ. Photo / Stephen Court

However, people should be prepared to look for alternative products if the gift they are seeking isn't available.

There have been multiple issues in retailers' supply chains this year due to Covid-19, Harford says.

There have been delays in production, delays getting products on ships at ports of origin, fewer ships travelling to New Zealand, and delays at getting products off ships in New Zealand ports and to distribution centres.

"That's causing real pressures on the products that are available to retailers," Harford says.

"There's going to be a range of goods available right through Christmas but what we're seeing is that there are particular products within categories that might not be available.

"We're hearing of issues right across the board from fashion to footwear, homeware to hardware. It's not that there are no hammers available but it might be that the particular brand of hammer might not be available."

Consumers NZ head of research Jessica Wilson says people should always be mindful of who they are shopping with online.

"Just because a website has a '.co.nz' address, doesn't mean the trader is based here. If you're not sure the gift is right, ask the store if it offers exchange cards."

Kiwis who buy products from New Zealand retailers are protected by the Consumer Guarantees Act but not if they buy from overseas.

Harford says retailers should be clear about their delivery windows and consumers could raise an issue under the act if products don't arrive on time.

"If you're shopping offshore from a foreign website, you're not covered by New Zealand law. It'll really depend on the goodwill of the retailer concerned," he says.

"Our advice is to shop local, support those businesses keeping Kiwis employed."

Wilson agrees, saying when retailers are responsible for delivery they need to make sure the goods arrive on time or within a reasonable time if no date has been previously agreed.

"If your item doesn't arrive, you're entitled to cancel the order and request a refund. You don't have to settle for store credit," she says.

"Covid-19 is leading to delivery delays. If you're ordering online, check with the retailer the item is in stock.

"Stores should be telling customers if they don't have the item and it's on order. If the store can't give you a firm date, you may want to shop elsewhere."

Online shopping this Christmas

The uptake in online shopping exploded during lockdown as New Zealanders were forced to shop digitally during the pandemic.

Online sales accounted for about 9 per cent of all retail sales in New Zealand prior to the Covid-19 pandemic hitting home in March.

However, in June, the proportion of online shopping was thought to have almost doubled.

Forty-one per cent of Kiwis say their online shopping activity has increased this year since the onset of Covid-19, according to a McAfee e-shopper survey.

One in 10 of the 750 adults surveyed say they shop online each day and one third between three and five times a week.

And 32 per cent of Kiwis say they are buying Christmas presents online this year, despite 49 per cent thinking cyber scams are more prevalent during this time of year.

Cybercrime increased this year, with McAfee labs observing 419 threats per minute in the second quarter of 2020, an increase of almost 12 per cent in the first quarter.

McAfee cyber safety ambassador for Australia and New Zealand Alex Merton-McCann says people should think before they click on any links.

"While online shopping may feel like second nature at this point, fighting the reflex to jump on that 'too-good-to-be-true' deal can be key to stopping phishing scams in their tracks," Merton-McCann says.

"It's always best to take the time to go directly to the source to verify an offer or shipment."

McAfee's top tips for staying safe this holiday season

• Employ multi-factor authentication to double-check the authenticity of digital users and add an additional layer of security to protect personal data and information

• Browse with caution and added security using a tool which protects devices against malware, phishing attacks and malicious websites like McAfee Total Protection

• Protect your identity and important personal and financial details from cybercriminals with a solution like McAfee Safe Connect that includes bank-grade encryption and private browsing services