Covid 19 coronavirus: Rulebreakers facing judgment of entire nation - Ardern

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern has said no one condones Covid-19 rule breaches and there are provisions to deal with them, but that's not a call for ministers to make.

And the Covid-19 rulebreakers will have faced the judgment of the entire nation, Ardern said at this afternoon's press conference.

Family members of the newest cases had contact with people from the second case during the last 72-hour lockdown when they were meant to be isolating.

And while infectious, the 21-year-old case then visited a number of high-risk environments, including the Manukau Institute of Technology, work and a gym.

"Plainly everyone is paying the price," Ardern said about the people's breaches.

The contact happened on the morning after the family was told to isolate, Ardern said.

"No one in Cabinet ... think that this is tolerable. What has happened here is a clear breach and everyone is frustrated by it," said Ardern.

But it wasn't for politicians to make decisions about prosecutions.

Director general of health Dr Ashley Bloomfield said at the conference he wasn't aware if the first family has said why they didn't disclose the contact with the most recent cases - but often people could forget or were fearful.

At the same time, she also reminded workers and employers about the Leave Support Scheme and said no one should feel like they have to go to work if they need to self-isolate.

The isolation check-ups also include welfare checks if people need more.

Ardern said "zero complacency, kindness and teamwork" would ensure the virus was "squashed" again.

Asked about the more than 150 contacts of one of the latest cases, Ardern said they'd "always anticipated" there to be large numbers of people involved in the outbreak with someone who'd been moving around for a week and with the places they'd been visiting.

On Sunday morning, Auckland was plunged back into level 3 lockdown and the rest of New Zealand is at level 2 after one of the latest cases, a 21-year-old student, visited public locations before testing positive.

Meanwhile, there were no new community cases of Covid-19 reported today and one case in managed isolation.

The last community case reported is Case O which is a household contact of Cases I, J, K and L who all are in the Auckland quarantine facility. Case O was reported last night.

They were moved to the Jet Park Hotel as a precaution on February 23 so were in quarantine during their infectious period which means there is no risk of spread in the community.

Case M and N - the 21-year-old who went to the gym after getting tested for Covid and his mother - have also been moved to the Jet Park along with their other household family members.