Covid 19 coronavirus: Results of managed isolation facility audits revealed

Security at a Covid-19 managed isolation facility. Photo / Sylvie Whinray

Staffing shortages and lack of training are threatening to prevent and control the spread of Covid-19 at managed isolation and quarantine (MIQ) facilities, new Government reports reveal.

The Ministry of Health today released two audits of performance to combat Covid-19 at MIQ facilities across New Zealand between July 28 to and October 9.

The latest report said overall most findings were low risk, however, training and staffing were highlighted as two key risk areas related to infection prevention and control (IPC).

The findings found there was a significant jump in the number of MIQ facilities facing staffing instability and shortages to meet clinical staff rostering requirements, the one audit said.

"Change over to DHB not a smooth transition leaving this hotel understaffed at times," one audit said.

The audit recommended "better communication across the facility".

Names of MIQ facilities that were failing to meet Government standard were not included in the reports.

"There were recurring findings across both IPC audits related to IPC education and

training for 16 MIQ facilities.

"MIQ facilities inconsistently provide IPC education and information especially to non-health care personnel. Infection prevention control records lack information about training provided," the audit report said.

The Ministry of Health report said: "Actions are underway to address all the audit findings and will be implemented or completed within 14 days following the audits."

Ten new cases in managed isolation

The audits come after 10 new cases of Covid-19 were announced today - all in managed isolation - as people flood back to Auckland for the summer.

The cases have come from all over the world - from Italy, the Netherlands via Singapore, the US, the UK, Germany, India and the United Arab Emirates.

All have been moved to quarantine facilities.

There are no new cases in the community, the Ministry of Health said in a statement.

Two previously reported cases have now recovered. The total number of active cases in New Zealand is 51.

Today marks a month since the country's last case of community transmission in November's defence worker cluster.