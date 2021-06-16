Covid 19 coronavirus: Reports a third of Group 2 are not vaccinated

There are still more than 150,000 people in Group 2 who haven't had their first jab, according to one report. Photo / File

There are still more than 150,000 people in Group 2 who haven't had their first jab, according to one report. Photo / File

About a third of Government's second-priority high-risk group for its vaccine rollout have not had their first jab, while about half are fully vaccinated, according to a report.

BusinessDesk is reporting that as of midnight on Sunday, 228,847 of an estimated 480,000 people in Group 2 have received both doses of the Pfizer vaccine in data obtained under the Official Information Act.

‌

The Unite Against Covid-19 website says those in the second group are high-risk frontline workers and people living in high-risk places.

The data outlined 94,420 had received their first dose, leaving an estimated 157,000 of the high-risk group still waiting, BusinessDesk says.

The same report detailed how the rollout to Group 1 - border and MIQ staff and people who lived with them - was almost complete, with more than 6000 awaiting their second dose.

The NZ Herald has approached the Government for comment.