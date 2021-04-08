Covid-19 coronavirus: Passengers get baggage taken to MIQ hotels in pre-bubble trial

Two Air New Zealand flights and an Emirates flight have been chosen for the trial. Photo / 123RF

Two Air New Zealand flights and an Emirates flight have been chosen for the trial. Photo / 123RF

Passengers arriving in Auckland on three flights today have not picked up their luggage at the airport, under a trial which sees bags taken directly to managed isolation hotels.

It comes as Auckland Airport makes preparations for quarantine-free arrivals from Australia in 10 days.

In information on the government's MIQ site, passengers are told their luggage will be collected and delivered to them four-to-eight hours later.

‌

Two Air New Zealand flights, from Los Angeles and Perth, and an Emirates flight from Dubai were chosen for the trial.

Auckland Airport said the change was necessary as it separated the arrivals area for passengers destined for MIQ facilities, from those on transtasman flights after April 18.

The carousels would cater for the larger number of Australian arrivals, but there was not sufficient space for a separate baggage collection space for MIQ arrivals.

MIQ's website told passengers in the three trial flights they would proceed throughout the airport without checked baggage, unless a specific inspection was required by border officials.

"Your journey through the Auckland terminal may be different to what you have experienced before (or expect) and some processes may take longer," it said.

"You will not be reunited with your checked-in luggage for a period of time so please make sure you have anything you need during this time - such as a change of clothes, any essential medications or supplies for your children in your hand luggage.

"For those in Auckland facilities this could be 4-6 hours. For those going to Hamilton and Rotorua facilities this could be 6-8 hours."