Anti-mandate protesters are appearing at Wellington District Court today. Photo / Mark Mitchell

Former Taranaki Regional Council candidate Brett Power has appeared at the Wellington District court today, following his arrest at the anti Covid mandate protest last month.

Power is one of hundreds of protesters arrested over the course of the 23-day anti-mandate occupation on Parliament grounds.

This included 122 on day 3 of the protest, and at least 100 when the demonstration came to a violent end just over a week ago.

Power appeared in Wellington this morning on a charge of disorderly behaviour likely to cause violence.

Opting to represent himself, Power entered a not guilty plea and will reappear for a case review hearing at the end of April.

It has been a week since the 23-day occupation was brought to an end. Photo / Mark Mitchell

He and others facing similar charges appeared via an audio visual link, broadcast from the District Court's foyer.

It follows struggles at the courts last month, in which anti Covid mandate protesters were unable to appear in court, due to non-compliance with the court's requirement of the use of masks and vaccine passes.

Lawyers said at the time they had been unable to meet with their clients and bail conditions had to be issued outside the courthouse to those refusing to comply with Covid-19 rules and restrictions.

A week has now passed since the anti Covid mandate occupation at Parliament was brought to an end.

Police have since appealed to the public for first-hand images and videos taken during their operation last Wednesday, to assist them in investigating and prosecuting anyone who engaged in criminal behaviour.