Anti-mandate protesters are appearing at Wellington District Court today. Photo / Mark Mitchell

The woman who allegedly broke into the grounds of Government House in Wellington has appeared in court.

Tegan Oakly appeared at the Wellington District Court this morning on a charge of being unlawfully in an enclosed yard or area, but her case has been held over until proper legal aid is assigned.

The 23-year-old was arrested on Sunday night alongside a 25-year-old man.

He appeared separately at the Porirua District Court this week in relation to an outstanding warrant to arrest.

The arrests came after a small group of anti-mandate protesters gathered outside the gates to Government House on Sunday, however a police spokesperson at the time said the two incidents weren't related.

Oakly has been remanded on bail and will reappear later this month.

It has been a week since the 23-day occupation was brought to an end. Photo / Mark Mitchell

Protesters arrested during the 23-day Parliament occupation have also been appearing in court today, including Former Taranaki Regional Council candidate Brett Power, who was arrested last month.

He appeared on one charge of disorderly behaviour likely to cause violence.

Opting to represent himself, Power entered a not guilty plea and will reappear for a case review hearing at the end of April.

He and others facing similar charges appeared via an audio visual link, broadcast from the District Court's foyer.

It follows struggles at the courts last month, in which anti-Covid-mandate protesters were unable to appear in court, due to non-compliance with the court's requirement of the use of masks and vaccine passes.

Lawyers said at the time they had been unable to meet with their clients and bail conditions had to be issued outside the courthouse to those refusing to comply with Covid-19 rules and restrictions.

Police continue to seek photos and videos from anyone who witnessed criminal behaviour. Photo / Mike Scott

A week has now passed since the anti-Covid-mandate occupation at Parliament was brought to an end.

Police have since appealed to the public for first-hand images and videos taken during their operation last Wednesday, to assist them in investigating and prosecuting anyone who engaged in criminal behaviour.

Hundreds of people have already been arrested in relation to the occupation, including 122 on day 3, and at least another 100 last week when the police operation brought the demonstration to an end.