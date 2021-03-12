Covid 19 coronavirus: One-way travel bubble from Niue to New Zealand to begin this month

By RNZ

Quarantine-free travel from Niue to New Zealand will begin on March 24.

The Premier of Niue, Dalton Tagelagi, and New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern made the announcement this morning that the one-way bubble would commence on Wednesday, March 24 (NZT).

Tagelagi said Niue was unique as one of the few countries in the world that was completely free of Covid-19.

"This Covid-19 Free status is significant for the ongoing health and safety of Niue as well as the opportunities it creates for trade and the resumption of travel destination to New Zealand," Tagelagi said.

Ardern indicated that status gave her confidence about the move. "Niue has no reported cases ... and its stringent border controls mean we can be confident it is safe to commence quarantine-free travel to New Zealand from Niue," she said.

NZ PM Jacinda Ardern (left) and Niue Premier Dalton Tagelagi. Photo / Jason Oxenham and RNZ

The Niue Premier said his country welcomed the news.

"This one-way quarantine free travel will enable Niueans to receive essential healthcare, access education and economic opportunities, and reconnect with their families in New Zealand."

Earlier this year Niuean authorities had called for more vouchers to be made available for medical patients who were referred to New Zealand for treatment.

There were fears some patients were missing out on treatment as they could not access vouchers to enter the quarantine facilities.

Dalton Tagelagi pointed out that Niue would maintain its current border settings, so only returnees with Government approval could enter the country and would need to quarantine or self-isolate for 14 days on arrival.

Both governments said they were working towards ensuring all safety protocols and capabilities were in place before resuming a two-way travel bubble.