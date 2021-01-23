Covid 19 coronavirus: Officials responding to probable community case in Northland

Audrey Young is political editor for the New Zealand Herald

Health officials are responding to what is believed to be a new case of coronavirus in the community in Northland.

The case is related to someone who was recently released from managed isolation and quarantine.

A spokesman for Covid 19 Response Minister, Chris Hipkins, confirmed that the case was being treated as probable.

Hipkins and Director General of Health Ashley Bloomfield will hold a press conference at the Beehive at 4pm today.

The Government has introduced pre-flight testing from most countries to reduce the number of people arriving at the border with Covid-19. Covid tests are given to people on the day of arrival, as well as day three and day 12.

In the past fortnight, 17 more people were in quarantine facilities infected with two highly contagious Covid-19 strains.

Whole genome sequencing had identified 11 samples of B.1.1.7 (known as the UK variant) and six samples of B.1.3.5.1 (known as the South Africa variant).

The ministry warned the strains would continue to show up in managed isolation facilities across New Zealand.

The last case of community transmission in New Zealand was on November 18.

There are currently 73 active cases in quarantine.

