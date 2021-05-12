Covid 19 coronavirus: NZ Defence Force sends medical team to Sinai after peacekeepers test positive

The NZ Defence Force has deployed a medical team from NZ to help in Sinai, Egypt, after a Covid outbreak. Photo / NZ Defence Force

12 May, 2021 12:35 AM 2 minutes to read

The NZ Defence Force has deployed a medical team from NZ to help in Sinai, Egypt, after a Covid outbreak. Photo / NZ Defence Force

The New Zealand Defence Force has sent a medical team to Egypt to help treat a number of peacekeeping staff who have tested positive for Covid-19.

In a just released statement, NZDF confirmed that a "small number" of the 30 personnel in the Multinational Force and Observers mission had come down with the virus in Sinai.

They had since recovered, but the six-member medical team would be deployed still to help those affected.

"The MFO requested additional resources to test and treat personnel following cases of Covid-19 within the mission," Rear Admiral Jim Gilmour, commander of Joint Forces NZ, said.

Those who caught the virus had mild symptoms at the time, he said.

Staff at the site, including members of the NZ Defence Force contingent, had been using isolation and other precautions to prevent any further transmission.

The medical team is made up of a medical science officer, medical officer doctor, environmental health officer, nursing officer and two medics.

They have all been vaccinated against Covid-19.