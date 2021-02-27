Covid 19 coronavirus: No new cases in community - Ardern and Bloomfield

Jason Walls is a political reporter for the New Zealand Herald

There are no new Covid-19 cases in the community, director general of health Ashley Bloomfield says.

He said the new community case from yesterday was the UK variant.

Contact tracers have identified a link between the two families from the Auckland suburb of Papatoetoe.

All information to data suggests that all the confirmed cases are from one cluster.

This was a positive update, Bloomfield said, as it means there is still only one cluster.

He said there is a "strong" focus on seeing if there are any new cases at Manukau Institute of Technology, where one of the latest community cases studied.

He said at the "very least" people who were there should be at home in isolation.

Bloomfield said the Ministry of Health accidentally made a mistake "when working at pace" in terms of the dates around the Manukau Institute of Technology visits.

The correct times have now been updated, he said.

Ardern's Covid warning

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern says New Zealand is now 7 hours into the new alert level settings.

But she warned that "Covid kills people".

The lockdown measures are to save lives, she said.

She asked that anyone who has symptoms to get tested straight away.

Last night, in a surprise press conference, Ardern outlined the details of the new community case which forced Cabinet to put Auckland into lockdown for the fourth time.

Also, anyone that was at a place of interest.

She also said people must stay home after their until they have been given the "all clear".

Others were told to say home.

"If you can work from home, please do."

She said New Zealand has beaten Covid before and "we can do it again".

She said the vaccine roll out is happening soon.

"We just need to keep going."

Yesterday afternoon's community case, which officials are calling "Case M", was a household contact of a Papatoetoe High School student.

That student had tested negative for Covid-19 three times and was asymptomatic.

Despite this, official health advice was that all household contacts of students should have been self-isolating.

This person – a 21-year-old student – was in the community. On Friday, after he went to the GP to get a test, he went to the gym.

Ardern last night said this was "frustrating" and the person was not following the rules.

But she warned against a pile on, as that might deter others from getting a Covid-19 test.

She did, however, call on New Zealanders to follow the rules "on behalf of everyone".

Bloomfield will this afternoon reveal if any new community cases have been discovered.

Speaking to media this morning, Covid-19 Response Minister Chris Hipkins said testing had confirmed the new community case was the more infectious UK strain.

He expected there would be more community cases.

But he will reveal more information on the case this afternoon.

Speaking to Q&A this morning, Hipkins said South Auckland was clearly more at risk of Covid-19 and this would be "reflected" in the Government's vaccine rollout plan.

He said after frontline Covid-19 workers had been vaccinated, the Government would be rolling it out to "those who are more at risk within the community".

That would be people with health conditions and the elderly, he said.

He also said the Government was looking into places that had more risks.

"Clearly, South Auckland is located by the big airport where most of the people are coming into the country from.

"Clearly, that [South Auckland] is a setting that probably is a bit more at risk. I think you will see that reflected in the vaccine rollout plan".

This will come as welcome news to National Party leader Judith Collins, who told Q&A it was "absolutely essential" the people of South Auckland are vaccinated first.

"I think it has to happen," she said.

Meanwhile, long queues on Auckland's roads formed this morning.

At Mercer, south of Auckland, police checkpoints were up and running within minutes of the new alert level activation.

Google traffic maps at 9am on Sunday showed delays and queues forming on State Highway 1 at Mercer.

About five officers were at one motorway off-ramp to stop vehicles and ensure people with travel exemptions were passing through but others were not.

Virtually all drivers were compliant, many even voicing their thanks to the officers.

About one-third of vehicles were being turned away.