Covid 19 coronavirus: No change to bubble after Melbourne Covid-19 case

The Ministry of Health has deemed the new Covid-19 case in Melbourne low risk based on information provided by Victorian health authorities. Photo / 123rf

The Ministry of Health isn't recommending any changes to the transtasman bubble following the new community case reported in Melbourne today.

New Zealand health authorities said the public health risk from the new Melbourne case is low.

"On that basis the ministry does not at this stage recommend any change in quarantine-free travel between New Zealand and Victoria."

The ministry's public health risk assessment was based on information provided by Victorian health authorities.

That included a likely link to the border through recent time spent in isolation, the limited period when the individual was in the community while infectious, since May 6, and relatively few locations of interest.

Anyone that had visited a location of interest, listed on the Victoria's Department of Health website, should follow local instructions - or if in New Zealand, contact Healthline on 0800 358 5453, self-isolate and be tested as soon as possible.

The ministry would contact and provide the same advice to recent arrivals from the state since May 6

Anyone who had been at a location of interest could not travel to New Zealand from Australia within 14 days of exposure.

"The ministry will be requesting airlines communicate this message to anyone flying to New Zealand from Victoria in the next 24 hours.

"The ministry will remain in close contact with its Australian counterparts as the situation evolves.

"Anyone planning to travel to Melbourne and Victoria should take into account that advice from health authorities could change at any time and be prepared for their travel plans to be disrupted."

A further update could be expected later tomorrow based on additional testing results and a further public health assessment by Victoria's health officials.