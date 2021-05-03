Covid 19 coronavirus: New Zealand will call for virus origins to be clear - Ardern

By RNZ
New Zealand will join international calls to discover the origins of the Covid-19 pandemic, Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern says.
Ardern told RNZ: "When it comes to the issue of us understanding what happened in the lead up to the outbreak of Covid-19 and better preparing ourselves for the future, we are absolutely one of the many advocates for having that understanding."
"Covid-19 is one of a number of potential viruses that have threatened to become pandemics in recent times. It will not be the only that we face," she said.
Read More
- Covid 19 coronavirus: WHO reveals details of investigation into virus origins - NZ Herald
- Covid 19 coronavirus: China did 'little' to investigate virus origin, leaked WHO report claims
- Covid 19 coronavirus: Virus outbreak in Wuhan much wider than previously thought, WHO finds
- Covid 19 coronavirus: China clamps down in secret hunt for virus origins - NZ Herald
"Making sure that as an international community we work much more closely together is of critical importance to us."
This evening, Ardern will be part of an intentional panel of heads of state discussing preparing for future disease outbreaks.
"I hope that New Zealand will continue to play a lead role in advocating for change so that the world does not experience this again," she said.
Ardern's comments come in the wake of New Zealand making diplomatic waves this week.
Yesterday, Ardern said New Zealand's political interests are becoming harder to reconcile with China's.
Chinese ambassador Wu Xi issued a rebuke to the Government to not interfere in its internal affairs.
And on Sunday, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Trade apologised to India after a wayward tweet was sent asking the youth wing of the country's main opposition party for help providing an oxygen cylinder.
Where your money goes
Your support will help save lives by providing protection, prevention, and urgent life-saving healthcare.
• Oxygen
• Hospital beds
• Medical supplies
• Other desperately needed essentials