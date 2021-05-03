Covid 19 coronavirus: New Zealand will call for virus origins to be clear - Ardern

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern will this evening join an international panel to discuss future disease outbreak preparation. Photo / Getty Images

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern will this evening join an international panel to discuss future disease outbreak preparation. Photo / Getty Images

By RNZ

New Zealand will join international calls to discover the origins of the Covid-19 pandemic, Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern says.

Ardern told RNZ: "When it comes to the issue of us understanding what happened in the lead up to the outbreak of Covid-19 and better preparing ourselves for the future, we are absolutely one of the many advocates for having that understanding."

"Covid-19 is one of a number of potential viruses that have threatened to become pandemics in recent times. It will not be the only that we face," she said.

"Making sure that as an international community we work much more closely together is of critical importance to us."

This evening, Ardern will be part of an intentional panel of heads of state discussing preparing for future disease outbreaks.

A global team of researchers arrived in Wuhan in January to investigate the origins of Covid-19. Photo / AP

"I hope that New Zealand will continue to play a lead role in advocating for change so that the world does not experience this again," she said.

Ardern's comments come in the wake of New Zealand making diplomatic waves this week.

Yesterday, Ardern said New Zealand's political interests are becoming harder to reconcile with China's.

Chinese ambassador Wu Xi issued a rebuke to the Government to not interfere in its internal affairs.

And on Sunday, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Trade apologised to India after a wayward tweet was sent asking the youth wing of the country's main opposition party for help providing an oxygen cylinder.

Where your money goes

Your support will help save lives by providing protection, prevention, and urgent life-saving healthcare.

• Oxygen

• Hospital beds

• Medical supplies

• Other desperately needed essentials