Covid 19 coronavirus: New South Wales quarantine free travel to continue

NSW Premier Gladys Berejiklian announces new restrictions in Sydney after new covid-19 community case. Video / Sky News

Quarantine free travel with New South Wales will remain in place, after four community cases of Covid-19 were reported in the Australian state in the past 48 hours.

A fifth New South Wales community cases is still under investigation as a possible false positive, historical case or early infection.

Keeping the travel bubble open between New Zealand and New South Wales remains in place subject to no further significant developments in the state, the Ministry of Health's director of public health Dr Caroline McElnay said.

"New Zealand health officials met again today and determined that, at this time, the Covid-19 public health risk to New Zealand remains low.

"In line with our precautionary approach, specific public health advice has been issued, which we consider to be prudent."

The ministry was contacting those who've travelled from Sydney to New Zealand since June 11 to tell them to check the locations of interest and self-monitor for symptoms of Covid-19.

Anyone who developed symptoms should self-isolate and contact Healthline about getting a test, McElnay said.

Those who'd arrived in New Zealand and were at a location of interest at the specified time must self-isolate immediately and call Healthline for information on when they should be tested.

"We must remain vigilant. Follow public health advice, get tested and isolate immediately if even mild symptoms develop.



"This situation is another reminder to all of us that the Covid-19 pandemic continues and that this is a tricky virus – new cases can emerge anywhere, any time."

Anyone in Australia who was at any of the locations of interest at the times specified should follow New South Wales health advice regarding isolation and testing and must not travel to New Zealand within 14 days of when they were at the location.

The quarantine-free travel pause with the Australian state of Victoria was yesterday extended for another five days.

With the risk of the Covid-19 outbreak in greater Melbourne decreasing, public health officials considered it was "unlikely there is further widespread community transmission in the state", Covid-19 Response Minister Chris Hipkins said.

"New Zealand health officials will keep a close watch on developments in the state but at this point their advice is that we would expect to be in a position to lift the pause at the end of the five-day extension."

New Zealand citizens, permanent residents and resident visa holders, and their immediate family members, are able to fly to New Zealand from Victoria on "green flights", meaning they don't have to isolate on arrival as long as they provide evidence of a negative Covid-19 test taken within three days of departure.

Quarantine-free travel was paused between Victoria and New Zealand last month after the emergence of new community cases in Melbourne, which sparked a two-week lockdown.

There are now 100 cases associated with the outbreak in the greater Melbourne area, spread across several clusters.