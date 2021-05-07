Covid 19 coronavirus: New Fiji cases include man who travelled via Auckland

Four new cases of Covid-19 have been found in Fiji. Photo / File

One of Fiji's new confirmed cases of Covid-19 is a person who travelled to the island nation via New Zealand.

Fijian health authorities announced there had been four new cases yesterday: a nurse at a local clinic, her husband, another nurse at the Lautoka Hospital and a man who had come via Auckland.

That fourth case is a Tongan national who was repatriating to Tonga from Guyana.

The 22-year-old arrived in Fiji on a flight from Auckland on April 22. The flight was FJ1410 and touched down in Nadi.

He is said to be a "border quarantine case" and was travelling with a person who had previously tested positive for the virus.

It was the last inbound commercial passenger flight before all international flights were stopped because of Fiji's growing Covid outbreak.

As announced by the Permanent Secretary for Health and Medical Services today, we have 4 new cases to report.



The new cases bring Fiji's active cases to 42.

Nine of those people are border quarantine cases, while 29 are considered to be people who caught the virus by community transmission.

Four other cases are still under investigation, as the source of transmission has not been identified.

So far, three people have died from Covid-19 in Fiji.

News of the latest death broke yesterday morning after local health officials confirmed a 53-year-old man who had been in the intensive care unit at Lautoka Hospital had died on Wednesday afternoon.

Although the Government gave an official update on the Covid situation later that evening and knew about the death, it made a decision not to make that news public until all his family had been told.

It is understood the man had previously refused a Covid-19 test on at least two occasions while in hospital for a surgical procedure.

A number of confirmed positive cases are now linked to Lautoka Hospital, which has now been put under lockdown.

Several staff members have contracted the deadly virus and have been quarantined within the premises.

Meanwhile, 10,000 doses of Australian-manufactured AstraZeneca vaccines arrived in the island nation yesterday.