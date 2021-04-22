Covid 19 coronavirus: Navy crew get back to health after Covid-19 battle

Lieutenant Commander Mike Peebles says there are still 30 people in isolation in their Canadian accommodation. Photo / Natalie Slade

Most of the New Zealand Royal Navy personnel and family stationed in Canada have recovered from Covid-19.

The affected crew appeared to have picked up the virus from their accommodation in a building 12km from the Canadian Forces Base Esquimalt.

They are part of 103 naval personnel in Canada with the frigate HMNZS Te Mana, which is undergoing a major Frigate Systems Upgrade (FSU) of her combat capabilities and surveillance and counter measures.

HMNZS Te Mana Commander Mike Peebles said today there were currently only three active cases, two of whom are RNZN personnel.

"Of the case total of 13, 10 have now recovered.

"There are 30 people in isolation (15 RNZN and 15 civilians) who have all returned negative tests but are considered close or casual contacts.

"It is expected that the majority will leave isolation this week."

Last week there were 12 active cases, half of whom were RNZN personnel.

They were are all showing only mild symptoms and at that stage beginning to recover.

Other personnel staying at the base were following appropriate Covid-19 protocols including the wearing of masks and social distancing.

Work on the upgrade project will resume later this month.

"Work on the FSU project was suspended for a period but the delay while we controlled the situation can be contained within the current schedule for the project."

Vaccinations are expected to begin next month, with second doses in June.

The Canadian Forces Base Esquimalt is Canada's Pacific Coast naval base at the southern tip of Vancouver Island, adjacent to the British Columbia provincial capital Victoria.

Canada is currently reaching its highest point of the Covid-19 pandemic, with a rolling seven-day average of 8445 cases.

Since the start of the pandemic up until Tuesday, there had been 1,131,773 cases of Covid-19, including 23,667 deaths reported in Canada, according to its chief public health officer.