Covid 19 coronavirus: More weak positive results detected in Wellington wastewater

How ESR scientists detect Covid-19 in wastewater samples. Video / ESR

Wastewater testing confirms more weak positive results for Covid-19 have been detected in Porirua and Karori.

The Ministry of Health says it maintains that the weak positive results are likely due to recently recovered cases continuing to shed the virus.

Two earlier samples from Moa Point returned weak positive results, but further samples tested from Moa Point and Hutt Valley did not detect any virus fragments across May 15, 16 and 17.

The samples from Porirua and Karori that returned a weak positive result were gathered on May 16, while samples from May 15 and 17 returned negative results – so Covid-19 virus fragments were not detected on those days.

Additional samples were collected yesterday and the Ministry expects to share the results from those tests tomorrow.

The Ministry says this is a timely reminder to anyone with symptoms consistent with Covid-19, especially if they are in the Wellington region or have visited recently, to stay at home and promptly call Healthline (0800 358 5453) about getting a test.

Late on Friday, ESR reported a weak positive result from a Wellington wastewater sample. "A follow-up sample yesterday returned a second weak positive result," the Ministry of Health said at today's Covid update.

"Based on our experience, it is most likely that the two weak positive results are due to recently recovered cases continuing to shed the virus."

In recent weeks, three recovered cases who live in the Wellington region have left the Auckland quarantine facility at the Jet Park hotel.