Covid 19 coronavirus: More than 10,000 jabbed in Auckland mass vaccination event

It was smooth sailing for the country's first mass vaccination event today. Photo / File

More than 10,000 people have been given a vaccine across two days of mass vaccination at South Auckland's Vodafone Events Centre.

Northern region vaccination programme mass vaccination lead Alex Pimm told Newstalk ZB 5269 people got the jab today in addition to yesterday's 4765 - a combined total of 10,034.

The three-day mass vaccination event, which continues tomorrow, is the country's first.

About 16,500 people, the majority intended to be from South Auckland, booked an appointment where they were bussed from the Manukau Institute of Technology campus to the events centre for their vaccination.

Pimm said he expected to reach 15,000 vaccinations before the event finished tomorrow. It was understood the further 1500-odd people booked in hadn't or wouldn't show up.

"As with any event on this scale, there will be some people who haven't been able to make it for whatever reason."

Yesterday, many people were caught up in long queues at the MIT campus where staff struggled to manage early arrivals.

However, Pimm said no issues had been reported today with everyone having received their jab and been returned to MIT in less than an hour.

"The fast-paced, quick nature of this vaccination event has worked incredibly well today."

A review of the event would take place to identify strengths and weaknesses for future mass vaccination efforts.