Covid 19 coronavirus: More mariners infected and five new cases in MIQ

There are five new cases of Covid-19 in recent returnees in MIQ and 21 cases detected at the border.

The Ministry of Health earlier today confirmed that a shipping vessel now headed for a port in Christchurch has been struck by Covid; with 16 out of 18 crew members infected.

Members of the crew were tested for the virus at Port Taranaki on Tuesday, after several people on board reported flu-like illnesses, the ministry said.

The vessel, named the Playa Zahara, is now on its way to Lyttelton Port. Authorities say they are working on arrangements for those on board once they arrive sometime tomorrow.

"This includes whether they quarantine aboard the ship or are transferred to a quarantine facility on shore," a statement said this morning.

"If any confirmed cases are to be transferred, that will also be done using standard [infection protection and control] protocol."

The boat had been at sea for three weeks prior to the reports of illness and no one from New Zealand had been on the ship during that time.

Whole genome sequencing is also now underway, health authorities said.

The ship is the second Spanish-flagged fishing vessel to be dealing with a Covid outbreak in the past two weeks.

The two vessels are not fishing in New Zealand waters and are not associated with the New Zealand fishing industry.

A total of 16 crew members from the Viking Bay have been transferred to an on-shore managed isolation facility in Wellington after 15 staff tested positive for the virus.

The 16th person is one of five crew members who were left on board the ship who tested negative for Covid but who has since become unwell.

Health officials said that person was transferred to the quarantine facility "out of an abundance of caution".

Meanwhile, another travel bubble pause between New Zealand and the Australian state of Victoria looks to be a strong possibility after more cases of Covid-19 were identified in the community.

In the latest update, 10 new local cases have been confirmed, Victorian health officials said. Seven of those community cases were announced yesterday.

No new positive cases acquired from overseas have been reported and all 10 new community cases are linked to the current outbreaks in Victoria, health authorities said.

Officials in Melbourne are now considering a three-day snap lockdown to prevent any further community transmission.

Queensland has also recorded three new positive cases in the community today.

Reported yesterday: 10 new local cases and no new cases acquired overseas.

- 15,161 vaccine doses were administered

- 27,061 test results were received

New Zealand continues to record no cases of Covid-19 in the community.

In yesterday's regular update from the Ministry of Health, four new cases of Covid were reported in managed isolation facilities in Auckland.

Two people from India, via Qatar, tested positive for Covid on their first day of routine testing. They arrived on July 3 and are in a travel bubble together.

The pair, as well as another traveller from South Africa, who arrived on June 26, are deemed to be historical cases.

The fourth traveller is a person who arrived on a direct flight from the US on Monday (July 12) in Auckland.