Covid 19 coronavirus: More locations added as Auckland cluster grows

A daily wrap of all the main developments in the Covid-19 Delta outbreak as New Zealand is plunged into lockdown for the fifth time. Video / NZ Herald.

Further Auckland locations of interest have been released by the Ministry of Health this afternoon, including KFC in Pt Chevalier, a Johnsonville petrol station and two stores in Clendon Park.

They have been added to the Ministry of Health's website, as of 2.12pm.

The new Auckland locations as of 2.12pm:

- KFC Point Chevalier

- Mobil petrol station Johnsonville

- Bus 007 Glen Eden to Green Bay

- Pak'n'Save Clendon park

- Clendon Dairy Clendon Park

An infected person visited KFC in Pt Chevalier between 9pm and 10pm on Friday night.

A case also visited the Johnsonville petrol station on Tuesday between 8.20pm and 8.35pm.

An additional south Auckland supermarket is now a location of interest with an infected shopper visiting Pak'nSave Clendon Park on Monday, August 16, between 7pm and 7.30pm.

There is also a corner store in the same suburb, Clendon Diary on Roscommon Rd, that is a potential exposure site.

The Ministry of Health says if you visited the store between 11.30am and 12pm on Tuesday you must isolate at home for 14 days, get tested immediately and again on days 5 and 12 after last exposure.

More 007 bus rides between Glen Eden and Green Bay have also been added.

A positive case was at McDonald's New Lynn between 5.15am and 4pm on August 17 and then again from 6pm to 10.30pm on the same day.

Anyone who was also at the restaurant chain during those hours is advised to self-isolate for 14 days and get a test immediately.

The same advice goes to anyone on the 007 bus from Glen Eden to Green Bay at particular times on August 11, 12, 13 and 16.

People who visited West City Mall on August 15 between 1 and 3pm are told to stay at home and test immediately.

Anyone at the two running events in Auckland is told to isolate at home for 14 days and get tested.

Anyone who was at Kumon New Lynn Education centre is told: "Self-monitor for Covid-19 symptoms for 14 days. If symptoms develop, get a test and stay at home until you get a negative test result and until 24 hours after symptoms resolve."

People who were in an elevator at the SkyCity Theatre on Friday, August 13, are also being alerted.

Those affected were in an elevator ride from the level 6 car park to level 1 SkyCity Theatre between 7.59pm and 8.59pm.

Taco Bell on Shortland St, Auckland central, is also now on the list. Anyone who was there between 12.30pm and 1pm on Tuesday, August 10, is to isolate for a fortnight immediately.

The McDonald's CBD - at 268 Queen St, in downtown Auckland - is a location of interest now also. People there between 1pm and 2pm on Tuesday, August 10, are deemed close contacts.

Another McDonald's restaurant is also now on the list - McDonald's New Lynn on Memorial Drive.

A positive case visited there between 3pm and 3.30pm on Tuesday, August 10.

A person or persons who tested positive for the virus spent three hours at the LynnMall Shopping Centre, in New Lynn, on Tuesday, August 10.

People there between 3pm and 6pm are advised to isolate at home for 14 days.

Starbucks in the Auckland CBD, at 220 Queen St, is the last location to be added in the last ministry update.

If you were there between 12.45pm and 1.30pm on Tuesday, August 10, isolate at home and get a Covid test.

People who were at the Jets Gym in Ōtāhuhu between 12pm and 3pm on Monday, August 16, are told to isolate immediately.

Those who went to KFC Glenfield - located in the Glenfield Mall in North Shore - are affected if they were there on Saturday, August 14, between 10.40am and 6.30pm.

The Glenfield Mall has already been featured in the locations of interest, with a positive case or case visiting The Warehouse, Pascoes and the Countdown supermarket that same day.

A positive case or cases also visited the mall the next day - Sunday, August 15 - where they also went to Countdown and the Katsubi Japanese eatery.

Shoppers at Countdown Takanini are also advised to get tested after a positive case was there for 10 minutes last Monday, August 16, between 10am and 10.10am.

The same advice is given to anyone who was at the Food Village in Manurewa, on Browns Rd, on Thursday, August 12, from 10am to 10.15am.

The last two locations of interest added this morning are Countdown Manurewa - where a person visited on Monday, August 16, between 12pm and 12.30pm - and Pak'nSave Clendon on Tuesday, August 17, between 9am and 11am.

Almost 300 locations were released by the end of the day on Sunday and they now span from Auckland, Coromandel, Thames, Rotorua, Waiōuru, Bulls and Wellington.

Most of the locations are in Auckland - from North Shore, West Auckland, East Auckland and South Auckland - and include everything from cafes, restaurants, takeaways, supermarkets, hospitals, several schools, at least one car yard and even a cemetery.

Experts say we will continue to see the number of cases rise during the next five days or so at least.

A total of 72 people have tested positive for the virus in the community - 66 of those cases being in Auckland and six in Wellington.

A Covid-19 vaccination centre has been set up in the the park and ride carpark near the Auckland Airport. Photo / Alex Burton

Anyone who has been to a location of interest is immediately regarded as a close contact of a positive case and must legally self-isolate for 14 days, as must everyone in their household.

Some Auckland supermarkets have had to reduce their opening hours or close their stores entirely due to many of their staff having to go into self-isolation after a particular store was identified as a location of interest.

Speaking on TV1's Breakfast programme on Monday morning, Associate Health Minister Dr Ayesha Verrall said contact tracers had been working hard to get in touch with people identified as close contacts.

They had managed to get hold of up to 10,000 people linked to locations of interest nationwide.