Covid 19 coronavirus: More details on new community cases revealed

With two new cases emerging in the community today it's just a few hours before we learn if the Auckland snap lockdown has proved to be the circuit-breaker in preventing the spread of Covid-19.

The Ministry of Health is due to release a statement updating latest infection figures at 1pm.

It will be followed by a press conference held by Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern at 4.30pm after she meets with Cabinet to discuss the latest results and reassesses the country's alert level settings.

Two more community cases have emerged this morning linked to Papatoetoe High School. Photo / Dean Purcell

This afternoon Covid Response Minister Chris Hipkins revealed two more young people had tested positive for covid, bringing the latest Auckland cluster to five.

The new cases are students - a brother and sister who attend Papatoetoe High School.

The sister is a classmate and close contact of the year nine girl who tested positive last week. The brother, who is also infected, is in year 12.

Since midnight Sunday the Auckland region has been in an Alert Level 3, as health officials grapple with the source and extent of the latest outbreak which has started with three in one south Auckland family.

The cause of the outbreak is stumping health officials with no genomic link to any strain seen in New Zealand to date. It is still not clear which member of the family - the mother or daughter - first contracted the virus.

The Auckland region, where there are now five confirmed cases of covid in the community, is currently under a lockdown with no movement out of the region unless with a permit, no large gatherings and residents asked to stay at home, only leaving for essential supplies. The rest of the country is at Alert Level 2.

Since Sunday's midnight lockdown there were no new cases in the community for the first two days despite widespread testing in Auckland and Taranaki where infected members of the family travelled for a long weekend break.

This morning covid response minister Chris Hipkins told Newstalk ZB's Mike Hosking he was "optimistic" the three cases within one family had been contained but was not prepared to pre-empt any Cabinet decision to downgrade the alert.

At the time he said there had been no positive cases that he'd been made aware of overnight.

"We'll get the overnight bench testing results about nine o'clock this morning as they normally come in and the fact that we haven't been notified of any new cases is very encouraging. Our goal here was a short, sharp response. It looks like at this point like that's been effective. We'll have more information as the day unfolds but I'm optimistic at this point."

Asked by Hosking if another day of zero cases meant the country was done and could get out of the alert levels, Hipkins said: "I wouldn't go that far - there's still a few pieces of the puzzle that Cabinet will want to weigh up including the fact that we haven't got a confirmed source for this group of cases."

Meanwhile experts are debating the Government's next moves, with one prominent epidemiologist urging caution - a move to level 2.5 for Auckland - while one economist/modeller believes concerns over a community outbreak have been a possible "false alarm".