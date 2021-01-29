Covid 19 coronavirus: MIQ staffer sacked after bedroom encounter with returnee

The Grand Millenium Hotel in the Auckland CBD. Photo / Sylvie Whinray

A staffer at a managed isolation hotel in Auckland has been sacked after a bedroom encounter with a returnee.

The employee at the Grand Millennium Hotel in Auckland's CBD lost their job after a 20-minute encounter with a person who was undertaking their mandatory 14 days of isolation.

MIQ head Brigadier Jim Bliss described the forbidden hotel liaison on January 7 as "incredibly irresponsible and extremely disappointing".

Covid-19 Response Minister Chris Hipkins said he was informed of the encounter after the staffer delivered a bottle of wine to the room. There was an investigation and the staffer has since lost their job.

"It's unacceptable behaviour, absolutely," Hipkins said.

Hipkins said the staffer and guest were passing notes - including a message on the back of the facemask.

The person was in the returnee's room for 20 minutes but Hipkins wouldn't confirm whether the contact included sexual relations.

Hipkins said he didn't inform the public about the encounter because there was an investigation but did answer when the investigation was completed.

Covid-19 Response Minister Chris Hipkins and director general of health Dr Ashley Bloomfield during their Covid-19 response update at Parliament. Photo / Mark Mitchell

The encounter was at the start of January. "I do think that is an isolated one-off event," Hipkins said. "I think one person has let the team down here and that is unacceptable."

There are no new Covid-19 cases in the community today after a testing blitz that saw more than 6,000 people swabbed yesterday.