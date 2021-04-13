Covid 19 coronavirus: MIQ security guards still mostly contractors

The Government has only been advertising for security roles in the last few weeks. Photo / Dean Purcell

The Government has only been advertising for security roles in the last few weeks. Photo / Dean Purcell

By Katie Todd of RNZ

Nearly all managed isolation hotels' security guards are still privately employed.

The security guards patrolling at managed isolation and quarantine (MIQ) facilities are still almost entirely from private firms - even though the Government decided eight months ago to hire its own security force.

It is only in the last few weeks that the Government security roles have been advertised and there has been no shortage of applications.

After a privacy breach incident in August, the number of Defence Force staff at the hotels was boosted, and the Government said remaining security guards would be employed directly by the Ministry of Business, Innovation and Employment (MBIE) in future.

The ministry said recruitment of security officers was under way and would be complete in two months.

In a statement, a spokesperson said it wanted to stage its recruitment drive replacing private contractors "to minimise any security risks at the managed isolation facilities".

It expected about 85 per cent of security guards at managed isolation facilities would be employed by Government agencies, to reduce the reliance on contractors.

Three workers at the Grand Millennium Hotel have tested positive for Covid-19 in the past few weeks. Photo / William Terite

Nearly 400 people had applied for 156 security officer vacancies at its managed isolation facilities in the last fortnight.

The ministry had also recruited 31 of 32 operations and security managers, who are responsible for the day-to-day management of its new security officer workforce.

Security Association chief executive Gary Morrison said many of those employed privately preferred their current conditions, and he was wary of the Government employing its own security force.

"I just question whether they necessarily have the expertise. They can obviously recruit well skilled people but any security provider will have very in-depth systems and processes, they'll have equipment that they utilise for the safety of the staff, and for a new operator starting up that's not an easy process to replicate."

Morrison said security guards preferred their current jobs because the Government had capped hours and a one-year-contract.

"Security providers I've talked to have been very open with their staff and they've suggested it's in their interest to go and explore opportunities. But the strong feeling is that they will stick with their current roles and look for some degree of security based around what they already have through their ongoing employment."

Covid-19 Response Minister Chris Hipkins said the ministry was offering competitive workplace terms and conditions. Photo / Mark Mitchell

The ministry's job advertisement for security officer roles shows it is offering a salary starting above the Living Wage at $48,601 to $56,104 on a 12-month contract.

E tū union represents security guards and organiser Mat Danaher said it was important that those jumping the fence from a private firm into a public-service managed isolation role be recognised for the additional responsibility.

He said he had seen the contracts offered and was satisfied the conditions were reasonable.

"It will certainly be significantly more than what they're on and it will be more than the Living Wage," he said.

"It's protecting society from Covid and ensuring that it doesn't get out into the wider community, which is different to a lot of roles out there."

Covid-19 Response Minister Chris Hipkins said the ministry was offering competitive workplace terms and conditions and employee benefits for these workers.

"I'm told MBIE is confident it will fill all the new MBIE security officer roles for which it is currently undertaking a recruitment process," he said.

The ministry said it would retain one private security company for back-up support after reducing the number from 18 to three this year.

Applications for the ministry's managed isolation security officer roles close on Monday.