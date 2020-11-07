Covid 19 coronavirus: Ministry of Health update - Are there more community cases linked to Jet Park Hotel worker?

Director general of health Dr Ashley Bloomfield. Photo / Mark Mitchell

The Ministry of Health will today confirm if there are any cases connected to a quarantine worker who tested positive for Covid-19 on Friday.

As of yesterday, there was no community spread from the Auckland Jet Park worker, but 25 of the person's colleagues had been put into isolation.

Of the 25, six had returned negative tests while other results were pending.

It is at least the seventh time in just over three months that the virus has been contracted in a managed isolation or quarantine (MIQ) facility into the community.

The ministry should also be able to confirm more details of a historical case released yesterday.

That person arrived in New Zealand on October 5 from London via Singapore and alerted staff to their earlier positive test in London on September 19.

They were tested again and returned a positive result on October 5.

The ministry said it was likely an old infection, consistent with the earlier positive result, but it was awaiting confirmation it had been recorded in the UK's total numbers.

Three previously reported cases have now recovered, bringing the total number of active cases to 43.

On Friday, 5834 people were tested for Covid-19, bringing the total number of tests to 1,132,820.