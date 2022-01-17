Covid swab testing at Hastings Health Centre. Photo / Warren Buckland

Hastings now has three Covid-19 contact tracing locations of interest, and two cases of Covid-19.

On Monday, the Ministry of Health updated its contact tracing locations of interest to include McDonald's in Saint Leonards (January 14, 3.53pm to 4.53pm), Totara Health Hastings (January 12 , 1pm to 2.15pm and January 14, 1.45pm to 2.45pm), and Tu Step Fitness Class Ascende Global Church (January 11, 5.30pm to 7pm, and January 13, 5.30pm to 7pm).

Tu Step Fitness class has been classified as a "close contact" location, which means the people there must self-isolate and get tested immediately, with further isolation and testing requirements to be provided by Public Health.

The other locations require those present to self-monitor for symptoms for 10 days after the exposure. If symptoms develop, get a test and stay at home until you get a negative test result.

The Hawke's Bay DHB said a close contact of the positive Covid-19 case notified in Hastings on Saturday returned a positive result for Covid.

The first case was included in the Ministry of Health tally on Sunday but the second case was notified after the daily cut-off for reporting and was officially included in Monday's number.

The first case was being investigated for links to previously reported cases, while the second case was a household contact of the first.

Yesterday the Ministry of Health announced there were 16 new community cases of the virus in New Zealand.

Testing locations can be found on the Hawke's Bay DHB website.