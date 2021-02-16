Covid 19 coronavirus: Māori-specific vaccine plan due to heightened risk

From RNZ

A specific vaccination rollout plan for Māori will focus on giving them confidence in receiving the vaccine, Minister for the Covid-19 Response Chris Hipkins says.

The plan accounted for the fact that Māori "are at increased risk of exposure to Covid-19 and increased risk of harm if they contract the virus", Hipkins said during question time in Parliament.

The plan will focus on "supporting vaccine confidence" to get "good strong uptake among our Māori communities".

Covid-19 Response Minister Chris Hipkins says it's essential to ensure Māori feel confident about receiving the vaccine Photo / Mark Mitchell

He said Māori would be highly represented in the first phase of the vaccine roll-out because high numbers of Māori worked at the airport and managed isolation facilities, and in the second phase when whānau of these workers would be vaccinated.

"Then, as we continue to expand out from there, we're working very closely with Mǡori health providers, because one of the things that we're very mindful of is we need to ensure that Māori feel confident in receiving the vaccine, and they are more likely to feel confident if we are working and if they're receiving that vaccine through health providers that they have an existing trusted relationship with," Hipkins says.

Māori Party co-leader Debbie Ngarewa-Packer said the minister must urgently release details of the plan to Māori organisations and the public.

"The plan needs to recognise that Māori have higher vulnerability to Covid-19 at earlier ages than the general population. What we must not see is a situation like with cancer, that Māori have the same screening age as everyone else despite dying years before reaching that age.

"History shows us that Māori have been the ones to suffer the most through pandemics in the past - we must be ahead of the curve now and ensure that doesn't happen."