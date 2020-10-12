New Zealand Covid-19 resurgence - A timeline of events. Video / NZ Herald

It's estimated only 30 to 40 per cent of Auckland Transport passengers are using face coverings at alert level 1.

It comes as one of the nation's top Covid-19 experts says an opportunity was missed not to retain mask use in specific settings after the latest lockdown.

There are no requirements for people to wear a mask on public transport at level 1, however, it is encouraged, the Ministry of Health says.

Auckland Transport (AT) spokesman Mark Hannan says less than half of their passengers are using face coverings at level 1 but usage varies across the network.

"We want all Aucklanders to feel safe on our buses, trains and ferries and face coverings can help people feel confident about going out and about."

University of Otago epidemiologist Professor Michael Baker hoped the Government would go to alert level 1.5 to further socialise mask use.

"We know that transport systems are a problem," he says. "It does seem like a missed opportunity to go straight to level 1 and not retain mask use in specific settings.

"We wanted to retain some restrictions on how the virus could be transmitted if there were some remaining cases."

Professor Michael Baker

Masks and face coverings are most useful when there is community transmission of Covid-19, a Ministry spokesperson says.

It is not mandatory to wear a mask or face covering at alert level 1 but are encouraged to when they cannot maintain physical distancing from others.

"Continuing good public health measures will keep you and others safe," the spokesperson said.

"Our guidance on the use of masks and face coverings will continue to align with current alert levels and cases of community transmission."

The Ministry spokesperson said they constantly review the evidence around face coverings as part of wider public health measures.

On a full flight from Wellington to Auckland on Monday morning, a Herald employee said no one wore face coverings, including the flight attendants.

And on a bus from the North Shore to Auckland CBD, only one passenger and the driver were wearing face coverings, according to a Herald reporter.

AT drivers are encouraged by the Auckland Council organisation to wear masks but it is up to drivers whether they do or not, Hannan says.

Buses and trains continue to be spot-checked, with surfaces being sanitised and an enhanced cleaning regime across their facilities and fleet.

Antimicrobial protection fogging, or spraying, is included in the cleaning process.

QR codes are still displayed on AT public transport and it recommends passengers scan them with the NZ Covid Tracer app.

In addition, people should also ensure their AT HOP cards are registered to their name and supply their contact information to help with contact tracing.