Covid 19 coronavirus: Latest update on infections, contact tracing efforts to find 400 Australian returnees

Health officials continue to chase up 420 people who returned from Australia last week, with more than half under a public health order to be tested and isolate for three days.

The Ministry of Health will give an update in a statement at 1pm.

Yesterday it was revealed that contact tracing teams had identified 4884 people who had travelled back from Queensland since last Monday, making contact with 4681 people through travel documents.

Contract tracing staff had also identified 2999 people who returned on managed flights from Victoria between July 25-30 who were required under a section 70 notice to isolate until a negative day 3 test.

There were 217 travellers in this group that still needed to be assessed for follow up.

Yesterday the Mattina container ship remained in quarantine at a secure berth in Bluff with 14 of the original 21 mariners still on board the vessel.

Today's update is also expected to touch on the quarantining mariners.

Four mariners from the Mattina, who tested negative for Covid-19, remain in a managed isolation facility in Christchurch. One remains in Southland Hospital, while the second person was discharged from hospital yesterday and transferred to Southern DHB.

The captain, who has tested negative for the virus, also remains in Southern DHB arranged accommodation in Southland.

It comes as the Viking Bay vessel in quarantine at Queens Wharf in Wellington left with all 20 crew yesterday afternoon.

There are currently 37 active Covid cases in New Zealand.

The Government will also give an update on Covid vaccination rates.

Yesterday the ministry said more than 1.94 million doses of the Covid-19 vaccine had been administered by midnight on August 1.

Of these, 1.2 million were first doses and more than 740,000 were second doses.

Almost 109,000 Māori had received their first vaccination. Around 70,300 have also had their second vaccinations.

Yesterday there were four new cases at the border.