Covid-19 coronavirus: Latest numbers due, as almost 100 port workers await test results

As health officials are due to give an update on the country's Covid situation, almost 100 port workers face an anxious wait for test results.

More details are expected to be revealed about a container ship sitting off the coast of Tauranga that has been struck by Covid-19 - with 11 of the 21 crew members on board testing positive for the deadly virus.

The Ministry of Health announced the new Covid cases in a surprise media release just after 8am.

It said test swabs from the crew on the container ship, named as the Rio de la Plata, were taken in Tauranga as part of the requirement for the vessel to enter its next stop in Napier.

"The ship is linked to a Covid case in an Australian pilot who was onboard the vessel [in] July, in Queensland, and who later developed symptoms and then tested positive for Covid-19 nine days after being aboard the vessel."

That pilot was later identified as carrying the dangerous Delta variant of Covid-19 and had not been linked to any other cases in Queensland.

"Initial concerns about the link with the Australian pilot did result in loading of the vessel being temporarily halted on Wednesday (August 4) in Tauranga," the ministry said.

"An assessment carried out that day cleared the ship and unloading was allowed to resume the following day."

Almost 100 Port of Tauranga workers stood down

Although the crew - none of whom are said to be reporting any Covid symptoms, despite the positive results - went port-side in Tauranga, a total of 94 port workers who spent time on the vessel have now been stood down as they are asked to get a Covid test.

They will be stood down until a negative result is returned, a statement said.

"Testing for those staff is being arranged at the port this morning."

Confirmation of Covid-19 on board the Singapore-flagged container ship comes after three other overseas vessels were confirmed to have Covid outbreaks as they travelled through New Zealand waters in recent months.

The latest ship affected by the virus was the Mattina, in Bluff, which reported positive cases on board last month.

The Rio De La Plata container ship has been struck by Covid-19. Photo / Bernard Spragg

A few weeks before that, Spanish-flagged vessels the Viking Bay and then the Playa Zahara were also struck by Covid-19.

There remain no cases of Covid within the community anywhere in New Zealand, as of yesterday's Ministry of Health update.

Five positive cases were, however, identified in managed isolation facilities in Auckland.

The first traveller arrived on a flight from Malaysia, via Singapore, and tested positive on day 0 of their routine testing regime.

The other four positive cases are all travelling in the same bubble and tested positive on day 1 of routine testing.

Their full travel history is yet to be obtained, the ministry said. However, officials confirmed their flight came via Singapore as well.

A historical Covid case was also announced yesterday. The person arrived in New Zealand on November 26 last year, and came on a direct flight from the US.

They completed their managed isolation and quarantine period, it was confirmed.

Since January 1, there have now been 114 historical cases out of 712 cases.

New Zealand's official number of active Covid cases, as of yesterday, is 32.

A total of 2530 cases have been confirmed.