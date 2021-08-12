Covid 19 coronavirus: Kiwi with virus dies while serving Indonesian prison sentence

Gregory Harland-White has died in Indonesia. Photo / Givealittle

A New Zealand man with Covid-19 has died while serving an 11-year prison sentence in an Indonesian prison.

Gregory Harland-White posthumously tested positive for the coronavirus, a Givealittle page set up by Harland-White's sister said.

"Covid was the last straw for his body ... he died alone," the page said.

Harland-White was sentenced to more than a decade in prison in 2017 after he was found with methamphetamine in Borneo.

He had been arrested in October the previous year at a housing complex in south Balikpapan.

The page said he had spent the past five years in prison paying for his bad decisions and had worsening emphysema that meant he relied on oxygen when it was available.

"My brother Greg has had a difficult life and thus made some not so great decisions leading eventually to his demise," the page said.

"Yesterday, I received, as his nominated next of kin, the sad news that he has passed away and had posthumously tested positive for Covid-19."

Harland-White's family want to bring him back to New Zealand - with costs raised from the Givealittle page going towards cremation and repatriation costs.