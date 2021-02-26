Covid 19 coronavirus: KFC Botany closed after staff member tests positive

KFC Botany has been closed for deep cleaning after a staff member - linked to the current Covid-19 community case - tested positive.

The staff member is being dubbed Case L and is linked to the latest string of cases.

The person worked at KFC Botany Downs between 3.30pm on Monday, February 22 and 12.30am on Tuesday, February 23.

Members of the public who entered the store between those times are close contacts and should isolate at home for the remainder of the 14-day period, until March 8.

They should then be tested tomorrow on day 5 and day 12.

Members of the public who went through the KFC drive through between 3.30pm on Monday, February 22 and 12.30am on Tuesday, February 23 are casual plus contacts and should isolate at home until a negative day 5 test result is returned. For these contacts day 5 is tomorrow so they should get tested tomorrow and remain isolated until they get their test result.

A KFC spokesperson said in a statement to the Herald as soon as they were notified of the positive case by the Ministry of Health they closed their doors for a deep clean.

"The Ministry of Health notified us that this person had worked a shift at our Botany Downs store, which has been operating under Alert Level 2.5 conditions, on the afternoon of Monday 22nd, from 3.30pm to 12.30am Tuesday 23rd.

"Our customers and staff are our number one priority - as soon as we were notified, the store immediately closed for a deep clean and all staff that worked during this time have been asked to self-isolate and get tested.

"We are working closely with the Ministry of Health and will continue to take every safety precaution."

KFC is the latest business of interest. Two others were added by the Ministry of Health last night: Li'l Abners Takeaway and Choice Food Bar, on Great South Rd in Papatoetoe.

They were visited on February 19.

Li'l Abners Takeaway was visited between 1am and 1.20am, and Choice Food Bar between 1.15am and 1.20am.

The total number of cases from the outbreak is now11.

Officials made the announcement of one new community case this afternoon, along with two new cases in quarantine.

They have been focussed on Botany Kmart after a family member of the latest cluster went to work there last Friday while still awaiting the results of their covid test.

No one was answering the phone at the branch this afternoon.

Restaurant Brands have been approached for comment.

Close contacts of positive cases have been advised by the Ministry of Health to self-isolate for 14 days and be tested on day 5 and day 12.

So far, all the Kmart staff in the close plus category have been contacted by officials and were self-isolating.

It was also revealed yesterday a real estate agent held a private viewing of the home one of the affected Covid-19 families.

The February 20 home viewing was on behalf of the homeowners, not the family, and lasted for about half an hour.

Although three people went through the home it was not regarded as a location of interest as the identities of those who went through were known and they had been contacted.