Covid 19 coronavirus: Keep your distance and keep safe as you head home

Passengers using public transport must keep a physical distance of 1m and wear face coverings. Photo / Greg Bowker

Auckland's essential workers and those who had no choice but to venture out for work or school should remember to wear masks on public transport and travel with care as heavy rain continues to slams the region.

Western Line train services between Britomart and Swanson are now back operating after they were closed earlier this afternoon due to the severe weather. Delays and cancellations are still expected while recovery is in progress.

In East Auckland, motorists are warned to expect delay as a crash has resulted in lanes being blocked on a section of Whitford-Maraetai Rd near Okaroro Dr in Beachlands.

Those travelling on public transport services must only do so if necessary and need to maintain 1m physical distancing on buses, trains and ferries including while moving through the terminals or stations.

About 20 per cent of Auckland's public transport continues to operate with strict health and safety requirements in place.

Face coverings on public transport are also mandatory to help reduce the spread of the virus.

Auckland Transport is also only offering a cashless service and passengers must tag on/off with AT Hop cards.

There are also eight police border checkpoints in place to monitor people coming in and out of Auckland and a further three will be in place by 6pm tonight.

Earlier this morning there were significant delays at the Mercer road block and slightly smaller ones at Mangatāwhiri and Brynderwyn.