Covid 19 coronavirus: International seamen test positive at Christchurch isolation facility

A number of international seaman have tested positive for Covid-19 just days after arriving in New Zealand.
A total of 440 fishermen, from Russia and the Ukraine are staying in quarantine in a managed isolation facility in Christchurch, Stuff reports.
Sudima Hotel, near the city's airport, was placed in lockdown this afternoon after a staff member told chief operating officer Les Morgan there were a "number of infections".
"I'm concerned," he told Stuff.
It is feared that as many as 25 people may have the virus, but their test results have not returned yet, with a source close to the hotel saying it was a "major outbreak".
The fishermen are believed to have arrived in Christchurch from Moscow via Singapore on Friday.
The Ministry of Health is expected to issue a statement shortly.