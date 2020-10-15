Russian and Ukrainian seamen will land in Christchurch to re-float the deep sea fishing industry

Russian and Ukranian seamen are set to land in Christchurch to kick start the deep sea fishing industry. Photo / Greg Bowker

More than 400 Russian and Ukrainian seamen are about to land in Christchurch to get deep sea fishing boats back out in the water.

The first of two flights chartered by fishing companies will land over the next few days and they will also foot the costs of a 14 day managed isolation for the crew members.

Seafood New Zealand CEO Jeremy Helson says shore-bound vessels would be costing Sealord, Independent Fisheries and Maruha Nichiro tens of millions of dollars.

He says bringing the specialist crew into the country is a lifeline for them as they can't keep Kiwis employed in processing plants if they can't fish.

The government gave border exemptions for the foreign crews last month.

The seamen will share twin rooms in managed isolation before re-staffing deep sea fishing boats.

A managed Isolation and quarantine spokeswoman said a total of 800 seamen will eventually pass through the facilities.

Read more

• Climate change: New Zealand seafood sector set for major disruptions - report

• Covid-19's grim toll on NZ's seafood exports - and counting

• Comment: Foreign worker crisis needs a private and collaborative solution

She said they will be expected to follow strict rules to prevent Covid-19 being spread.

Welcome packs are being translated into Russian and the fishing companies will pay for translators as well as chartered flights and room costs.

Seafood New Zealand CEO Jeremy Helson says shore-bound vessels would be costing Sealord, Independent Fisheries and Maruha Nichiro tens of millions of dollars.