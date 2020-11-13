Covid 19 coronavirus: How the stores Auckland's latest case visited are responding

One of the restaurants visited by the latest person in Auckland to contract Covid-19 has shut its doors "until further notice".

Meanwhile, some other locations the female AUT student, who is in her 20s, visited have decided to remain open following a deep clean and acting on Ministry of Health advice.

This morning, Covid-19 Response Minister Chris Hipkins said the latest case was likely linked to the existing Defence Force worker cluster - and not a new community outbreak.

The results of genomic testing are due this afternoon but early signs were that the student's positive test is linked to the existing cluster and this was "incredibly, incredibly encouraging", Hipkins told Newstalk ZB's Mike Hosking today.

Yesterday it was revealed the woman became symptomatic on November 9, was tested on November 10, was asked to isolate, then went to work at A-Z Collections on High St on November 11.

The owner of A-Z Collections told the Herald on Thursday they had closed their store and carried out a deep clean on Ministry of Health advice.

The woman had also visited several locations in Auckland's CBD while potentially symptomatic.

This included Red Pig Restaurant on Kitchener St on Saturday, November 7, between 6pm and 8.30pm.

Red Pig Restaurant announced on social media it had closed until further notice.

"Red Pig followed the Ministry of Health directions, obtained legal advice, and taken every precautionary measure we can think of, to keep our staff and the public safe.

"Firstly, our hearts are with all those gravely affected by Covid-19 and we hope that together we will get through these distressing times.

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern during a Covid-19 coronavirus media update. Photo / File

"Secondly, upon receiving the news, we immediately shut down our premises and undertook a deep clean as a precautionary measure and will be shut until further notice.

"Thirdly, all our staff (regardless of whether they were working that night) have all been told to self-isolate for now, take Covid-19 tests, and follow the guidance of the Ministry of Health.

"We can assure you that we will be playing our part to prevent any spreading through our business, and ask that you kindly play your part too by continuing to scan the QR code wherever possible, practice social distancing, where masks, use the sanitisers, and stay home if you feel unwell."

The woman also visited Smith and Caughey's department store on Queen St on Saturday between 3.50pm and 6pm.

Smith and Caughey's managing director Andrew Caughey said their Queen St store remained open today, under advice from the ministry.

"We are following the advice from the ministry, and following developments closely," he told the Herald.

They had been advised they did not need to close.

The store underwent a deep clean early Friday morning before opening.

High touch surfaces continued to be cleaned at heightened levels through the day.

Staff had been advised to stay at home and get tested if they were unwell. Any staff who were well but still wished to get a test are able to do so.

"We will quickly respond to any new advice from the ministry as it happens," he said.

The woman also got takeaways from Starbucks on Queen St and Sunnytown Restaurant on Lorne St on Sunday between 11.30am and 11.45am, and again on Monday from 11.31am and 11.40am.

Starbucks New Zealand CEO Charles Belcher said their Queen St store would also remain open, based on ministry advice.

"The health and wellbeing of our partners and customers remains top of mind and our highest priority," he told the Herald.

"After working closely with the Ministry of Health and following all recommended protocols, we have received guidance to continue regular store operations.

"We are taking additional actions to safeguard the health and wellbeing of our partners and customers, including a deep clean and sanitisation of the store, and routine sanitisation of frequently used surfaces every 30 minutes.

"We have also recently implemented antimicrobial products in our stores to further enhance the protection against bacteria and viruses on surfaces.

"We also offer takeaway and mobile pay options to our customers. We remain committed to serving our customers across the communities we serve."

The Herald has been unable to contact Sunnytown Restaurant.