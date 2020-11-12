Covid 19 coronavirus: K-festival postponed due to latest covid scare

What was meant to be the first major cultural festival in Auckland since the start of the year is once again being postponed due to Covid-19.

K-festival, expected to attract up to 10,000 people, was due to take place tomorrow at the Eventfinda Stadium on the North Shore.

Celebrating all things Korean, the festival highlights cultural food, music, performance and dance.

It was due to be held in March but was postponed because of Covid-19.

Tomorrow's event would have been the first major cultural gig in Auckland since early this year, when the pandemic resulted in the cancellation of the annual Pasifika Festival, the Auckland Secondary Schools Polyfest, Diwali and the Lantern Festival.

K-fest organisers made the announcement via social media last night and could not hide their heartbreak.

"We are sad to share the unfortunate news that K-festival has been postponed until further notice.

"We understand the news from today regarding community transmission in Auckland CBD has been a surprise and a concern to you.

"We have spent so much time and efforts preparing for the event, but your safety matters the most to us."

Late last week, one of the organisers acknowledged how things could still change very quickly.

Eunsol Choi told the Herald: "Every day we're saying a little prayer and keeping our fingers crossed that we won't go up from alert level 1 so K-festival can go ahead."

Yesterday, K-festival organisers said although the Government had not yet announced any new rules surrounding the number of people allowed at public gatherings, they had decided to postpone the event anyway as a safety precaution.

"We wanted to take the initiative in following the standard and regulations by the New Zealand Government to keep the New Zealand community safe."

Meanwhile organisers of the Aotearoa Music Awards due to be held on Sunday are waiting to hear from the Government before deciding whether to go ahead.

"We're waiting for the Government announcement to get a better understanding of how contained this new case is," a spokesman said.

"We'll have an update for you after the announcement today.

"Of course the health and safety our artists, crew, and the New Zealand public is of utmost importance to the Aotearoa Music Awards and we'll be following all the Government instructions moving forward.

"If alert levels do change, we'll work on a solution that allows us to celebrate Aotearoa's musicians while following all Government restrictions."