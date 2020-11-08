K-festival to become first mass cultural festival in Auckland in a time of pandemic

K-festival 2020 will be the first time the annual event is organised by second-generation Korean Kiwis. Photo / Supplied

K-festival, an event celebrating all things Korean, will be the first mass cultural event in Auckland since the Covid-19 outbreak.

Organisers say they are praying there will be no changes to alert levels this week, and the festival will be able to go ahead as planned on Saturday.

Since the start of the year, cultural events including Auckland's three largest - Pasifika, the Lantern Festival and Diwali - were either cancelled or modified as a result of the pandemic.

Dancer and choreographer Rina Chae and her crew will dance to K-pop beats at K-festival. Photo / Supplied

It was announced on Sunday that NZ had six new Covid-19 cases, including one in the community who flew from Auckland to Wellington on an Air New Zealand flight on Thursday.

"Every day we're saying a little prayer and keeping our fingers crossed that we won't go up from alert level 1 so K-festival can go ahead," said Eunsol Choi, one of the organisers.

About 10,000 people are expected to attend the event at the Eventfinda Stadium on Auckland's North Shore.

The original Korean Day event was scheduled in March at the same venue, but organisers decided to postpone the event as a precaution.

Local Korean entertainers Ineffa Rucas and Elliye are two of the stars who will be at K-festival 2020. Photo / Supplied

Choi, 23, said the annual event was the first to be put together by mainly second-generation Korean Kiwis who have taken over the responsibility from the previous Korean Day Festival organisers.

"It's our aim to have more non-Koreans coming to the festival this year, because this time it won't be just celebrating Korean culture, but also sharing our unique culture with others," Choi said.

"But in terms of crowd, we're not sure what to expect because we don't know whether people are still apprehensive about large gatherings or if there is a hunger for cultural festivals since all the others had been cancelled."

Korean food will be a major component of K-festival. Photo / Supplied.

K-festival highlights will include food stalls, beauty, an art exhibition and a big focus on K-Pop.

Highlights include performances by NZ-born K-pop dancer Rina Chae and her crew, singer Elliye, Nova artists and the Auckland Symphony Orchestra.

Gio Jin, 40, also on the organising team, said he also hoped the festival would bring much needed "positive vibes" during the pandemic.

"Globally we have seen a massive growth in K-pop, K-drama and Korean movies, which are having such positive attention and that is what we want to share," Jin said.

"We have watched our parents' generation give up everything they had in Korea and start from the bottom, whilst facing racism and hatred for being Asian immigrants.

Aucklanders will be the first to get a glimpse of newest attractions at the Discover Auckland Travel Expo. Photo / Supplied

"We have come so far and now, we have K-Pop academy on NZ national TV, hear Korean songs on radio ... we feel more and more accepted and wish to share our culture with everyone."

There are more than 35,000 ethnic Koreans living in New Zealand according to the 2018 Census.

On the same day, Aucklanders will also be getting a glimpse of some of the country's newest tourism attractions at the Discover Auckland Travel Expo, including The All Blacks Experience, and Weta Workshop Unleashed.



Auckland Tourism, Events and Economic Development General Manager Destination Steve Armitage says the expo at Shed 10 on Auckland's Queens Wharf is part of the work being undertaken to support the region's tourism businesses and get the economy moving again.

"We encourage Aucklanders to spend part of their summer holiday at home and support our local businesses who have been doing it tough this year," Armitage said.

It is estimated Aucklanders spend $4 billion on domestic tourism, and it is hoped the expo will get them to spend some of the money locally.

Both organisers say the events will be delivered in line with government health guidelines applicable at the time.

Saturday November14

• K-festival, 10am-5pm, Eventfinda Stadium, 17 Silverfield, Wairau Valley

• Discover Auckland Travel Expo, 10-5pm, Shed 10 Queens Wharf