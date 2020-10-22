Covid 19 coronavirus: Holiday hotspot warning to Aucklanders - stay away if you're sick

Aucklanders heading to holiday hotspots around the upper North Island are being warned to stay put this weekend if they are linked to the "exposure event" in the latest Covid-19 outbreak.

With scores of households across Auckland in self-isolation, there's concern from neighbouring regions the traditional holiday weekend exodus from the city could see some ignoring rules and heading away regardless.

Of uppermost concern is potential infection spread at The Malt in Greenhithe after a man who later tested positive for Covid-19 spent around three hours at the packed pub on Friday night. Two people have now tested positive for Covid-19 in the community after a 27-year-old port worker contracted the infection last week.

Health officials have dubbed the pub visit an "exposure event" – where people have potentially been in contact with Covid-19 by being in the same place at the same time as someone who has been infected with the virus.

Mangawhai Heads Holiday Park operator Richard Gunson said while he was looking forward to a bumper weekend with up to 600 campers enjoying a break, he did not welcome anyone who was flouting health rules.

"Most people may do the right thing but there's more people than you'd imagine who do not.

"Please, if you have been connected in any way to this latest transmission just stay home and self-isolate and do not put us at risk."

He said the northern beach community had been through two lockdowns and could not afford to go through any more.

"We didn't have an Easter so having a good Labour Weekend is critically important to us. And not only to our business but our area and all the other businesses here that feed off the visitor market.

"But if anybody thought they were in that situation we would prefer them to self-isolate for now and protect the rest of us."

In keeping with infection protocols the campground had heightened cleaning schedules and hand sanitiser was in good supply across the site.

Whangamata Mayor Sandra Goudie said with the Coromandel population expected to swell with many Aucklanders visiting holiday homes it was important for people to keep track of their movements.

"Not everyone can do the app. If you can't do the app you can always sign in," she said ahead of the long weekend. "Take some responsibility and a few extra precautions."

The Ministry of Health yesterday urged people to stay home if they were sick and if they fell ill to get a test no matter where in New Zealand they were spending the break.

People were also being given a strong push to record everywhere they go and if flying or taking public transport to revert to wearing masks.

‌

Director general of health Ashley Bloomfield also reminded anyone who had been contacted by public health officials and identified as a possible contact to get tested promptly and remain in isolation until they received their results.

Even if it came back negative people were urged to monitor their health for the next two weeks and consider ways to minimise social contact for the full 14 days after potential exposure.

Anyone who was a close contact would be self-isolating at home for the 14 days and regularly monitored.