Covid 19 coronavirus: Entertainment and sporting fans likely to miss big events

This year's Auckland Pride Festival ran from February 3 to 28.

Thousands of people should have been up early for the annual Auckland Round the Bays event this morning - instead the city woke up to another level 3 lockdown.

The seven-day lockdown comes with social gathering restrictions that mean large gatherings are now longer possible - essentially shutting down many big events that were due to kick off this week including Round the Bays, the remainder of Auckland's Pride Festival, the Auckland Arts Festival, possibly the start of the 36th America's Cup and the start of Crowded House's nationwide tour.

The rest of the country moves to level 2 - which also comes with some restrictions that will affect sporting matches like the cricket, where crowds will either be limited, or unable to attend.

Here's what you need to know about what's happening with some of the big sporting events, festivals and concerts planned for this week.

CROWDED HOUSE 'TO THE ISLAND NEW ZEALAND TOUR':



• The Kiwi band announced on Twitter that three of their upcoming concerts in Hamilton and Napier will be rescheduled for a later date in March.

• The band was expected to perform at Hamilton's Claudelands Arena on Thursday, March 4, and two concerts at Napier's Church Road Winery from Saturday, March 6-7.

• The band was expected to embark on a worldwide tour this year but that was cancelled due to the pandemic.

SOL3 MIO:



• Sol3 Mio shows in New Plymouth, Whanganui, Wellington, Palmerston North and Hamilton will be postponed until a later date.

• The operatic trio were expected to play in New Plymouth on Wednesday and finish their week in Hamilton on Sunday.

AUCKLAND PRIDE:

• Auckland Pride has postponed the remainder of this year's festival with a few events, including the rainbow night markets and China Pride festival, being rescheduled to a later date.

Following the Government’s announcement that Auckland will return to Alert Level Three, Auckland Pride is postponing the remainder of the Festival.



ROUND THE BAYS:

• Sunday morning's Ports of Auckland Round the Bays is not going ahead. It is unclear at this stage if it will take place at a later date.

Sunday's Round the Bays will no longer go ahead.

AMERICA'S CUP:

• The 36th America's Cup match was due to start in Auckland on Saturday, March 6 and run until March 15. Organisers say they are reviewing the situation and will be working with the authorities and relevant agencies over the next few days to work through the implications.

America's Cup unlikely to go ahead but organisers say no decision has been made yet.

AUCKLAND ARTS FESTIVAL:

• Seventy events were due to start on Thursday, March 4, and run across 18 days. While there has not yet been any official announcement, events on Thursday, Friday and Saturday are unlikely to go ahead due to restrictions on how many people can gather at events.

• AAF policy stipulates that people will be entitled to refunds if events are cancelled because of Covid.

Shona McCullagh, Auckland Arts Festival director.

CRICKET:

The following actions will be taken regarding upcoming Black Caps and White Ferns games:

• Double-headers (inc WHITE FERNS v ENG T20) to go ahead in Wellington on Wednesday, March 3, as planned – but behind closed doors.

• Double-headers scheduled for Auckland on Friday, March 5, now to be played in Wellington, also without crowds.

• Double-headers scheduled for Tauranga on Sunday, March 7 to go ahead – will wait for Government advice re crowds.

• All ticket holders to receive full refunds.

Some games have been moved to other locations and there are restrictions on crowds at games out of Auckland.