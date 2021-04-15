Covid 19 coronavirus: Dr Ashley Bloomfield gives vaccine rollout update; two cases in managed isolation

Focus Live: Dr Ashley Bloomfield on the Covid-19 vaccine roll-out plan

Director-General of Health Dr Ashley Bloomfield will speak to media and provide more detail on New Zealand's Covid-19 vaccine rollout plan this afternoon.

This will include "information about the delivery plan, the online booking tool, and updated public sentiment research", according to MoH.

Earlier today it was confirmed there are two new Covid cases in managed isolation.

There are no new community cases.

The seven-day rolling average of new cases detected at the border is five.

Of the border cases, one arrived from India on April 8 and the other from Ethiopia on April 5.

The case from India tested positive on day five and was a contact of another case.

The person who travelled from Ethiopia tested positive for the virus on day three of routine testing.

New Zealand's total number of confirmed cases is 2235.

Since the start of this year, there have been 45 historical cases, out of a total of 419.

The number of previously reported cases that have now recovered is two. The total number of active cases in New Zealand today is 101, the Ministry of Health said in a statement.

It has also been revealed that the First Security guard who works at the Grand Millennium managed isolation facility - who tested positive and became known officially as "Case B" - had not been getting tested regularly, as expected.

Authorities have faced criticism in the last 24 hours after it came to light that the guard had last been tested for Covid last November.

Health officials confirmed that all close and casual plus contacts connected to Case B had returned negative Covid results.

Three workers at the Grand Millennium hotel managed isolation facility have contracted Covid-19 over the last few weeks. Photo / Sylvie Whinray

The exception was his colleague now dubbed Case C. That person's positive test result was reported on Sunday night.

Authorities said there were no locations of interest linked to that latest case.

Case B, however, visited several businesses in the Mt Roskill area before he tested positive for the virus.

Those locations included a local dairy, two bakeries, a barber shop and a mobile repair store.

Case B also travelled by bus before testing positive. As a result, passengers who travelled on those trips were asked to monitor their health and to seek medical guidance if they started to get flu-like symptoms.

In response to Case B's local visits, a pop-up testing site has been posted at the Mt Roskill War Memorial Hall at 15 May Rd this week.

The pop-up clinic is open from 8.30am to 4.30pm today and tomorrow.