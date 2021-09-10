Covid 19 coronavirus Delta outbreak: Supermarkets, laundromat added to Auckland locations of interest

A masked shopper makes his way out of Pak'nSave Westgate. Photo / Sylvie Whinray

Supermarkets, pharmacies and a laundromat are among seven new locations of interest added to Auckland's list on Saturday morning, as the decision for the city's alert level shift looms.

The dates of the locations spanned from Friday, September 3 to Thursday, September 9 and included a Pak'nSave, Countdown, a superette and a minimart.

The Ministry of Health said the new locations of interest included Vege Oasis in Papatoetoe on Friday September 3, Otara Mini Supermarket on the same day and Clyde Road Superette in Otara on September 4.

The more recent new locations of interest included the Clyde Road Superette again on Tuesday, September 7, the Pacifica Laundry Otara on September 7 and 8 and the Otara Mini Supermarket also on September 8.

Health teams also advised there had been new exposure events at Pak'nSave Clendon Park on September 2, 5 and 7 and at Countdown Manurewa on September 7.

Anyone who has been at the locations of interest is advised to either seek a Covid-19 test or self-monitor for Covid-19 symptoms for 14 days, and seek a test if symptoms develop.

There are 140 locations of interest listed on the Ministry of Health website, with locations removed from the list once they were more than 18 days old.

There were 11 new community cases of Covid-19 announced in Auckland yesterday, and the region remains in alert level 4 until at least midnight on Tuesday.