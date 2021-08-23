Covid 19 coronavirus Delta outbreak: Supermarkets face closures, staffing pressures as more become locations of interest

16 Countdown stores have been visited by people who have tested positive for Covid-19. Photo / Supplied

Supermarkets are facing increasing pressure - with some having to close - as thousands of its workers are being put into self-isolation because their stores or family members have come into contact with the contagious Delta variant of Covid-19 coronavirus.

Kiri Hannifin, Countdown's general manager corporate affairs, safety and sustainability, said that more than 1000 of its staff are isolating, some also because they don't have childcare available or are vulnerable to the virus.

"We're expecting this number will continue to increase, and we're managing this as best as we can. The safety of our team and customers is our top priority," Hannifin said.

350 Foodstuffs staff are isolating, with the number expected to rise. Photo / Supplied

Meanwhile, Foodstuffs said about 350 of its staff were isolating, but that number too was expected to rise as Pak'nSave Clendon and Manukau have recently been added to the locations of interest list.

As of this morning, 16 Countdown stores have been visited by someone who has tested positive for Covid-19.

Some supermarkets, including Countdown Birkenhead, Albert St Metro, Hauraki Corner, Māngere Mall and Halsey St Metro have been temporarily shut due to low staffing.

Staff from stores that were closed are being relocated to other stores to help them remain open.

"Any of our stores which are locations of interest will close for deep cleaning, and re-open as soon as possible," she said.

"We're trying to keep customers and our website updated in real time as much as we can, but things are moving very fast."

Hannifin is encouraging anyone who can shop in-store to do so in order to free up online shopping slots for those who need them.

Demand for online shopping has skyrocketed as the fear of being infected drives orders from more vulnerable customers, including elderly people and families avoiding public places.

"Our online shopping service is seeing a lot of demand at the moment and we are working incredibly hard to make sure we have slots available for people who need it - especially our priority assistance customers and those who are having to stay home and isolate."

Hannifin also assured that the gaps on shelves experienced by shoppers over the weekend was not due to shortages, but a technical issue.

"There is plenty of food, meat and groceries to go around - we had a technical issue in the weekend with meat ordering in the North Island but this is now fixed and meat is on its way to stores everywhere."

Meanwhile, Foodstuffs spokeswoman Antoinette Laird said all its stores remains open, but opening hours may be reduced when a stores becomes a location of interest.

Foodstuffs, owns New World, Pak'nSave, Pams and Four Square,

"Customers should check the website or Facebook page of the New World, Pak'nSave or Four Square for the latest information," Laird said.