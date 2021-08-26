Covid-19 coronavirus Delta outbreak: Schoolboy rugby game new exposure site, 10 Auckland schools with positive cases

A daily wrap of all the main developments in the Covid-19 Delta outbreak as New Zealand is plunged into lockdown for the fifth time. Video / Mark Mitchell / Brett Phibbs / Michael Craig

A West Auckland Warehouse store and five secondary school rugby games played at South Auckland's De La Salle College are now potential exposure sites for Covid-19.

Everyone who watched or took part in sporting clashes that took place at the Mangere school on Saturday morning, August 14, are considered a close contact and asked to get tested and isolate for 14 days.

According to rugby fixtures played at the school that morning there were five matches with players coming from teams across the city.

The updated locations of interest website does not specify which matches involved possible exposure but said a game at De La Salle Mangere played between 9am and midday.

They include teams from Mt Albert Grammar, King's College, St Paul's College, Massey High and Dilworth School.

At lunchtime The Warehouse located in the West City shopping mall became the latest store identified as a location of interest.

Shoppers who were at the store on Friday 13 between 6.45 and 8.30pm have been told to self-isolate.

It followed another West Auckland supermarket that was added to the updated list this morning. Shoppers who visited the Countdown Westgate Shopping Centre in Massey on Thursday August 19 and Saturday August 21 are asked to self-isolate.

New times were also added for an Auckland University hall of residence and a North Shore gym.

Last night another large Auckland secondary school was added to the ballooning list along with a floor on the library at Auckland University and a mall fashion store. Earlier in the evening a pre-school, a busy mall department store and a South Auckland fruit and vegetable store were included.

There are now 210 cases of Covid in this current outbreak spread across two main cities. There are 198 people infected in Auckland and 12 in Wellington.

Ōtāhuhu College became the 10th Auckland school to be linked to the current Delta cluster.

A Facebook post on the college's page confirmed a person at the school had tested positive for Covid-19.

All students and staff were now being considered as close contacts and needed to isolate.

Those who were at Otahuhu College on August 17 between 8.30am and 3.15pm and on August 16 from 8.30am to 4pm were told to isolate and get tested on day 5 and 12.

The same advice went for anyone at Level 3 Library at AUT City Campus on August 16 between 10.15am and 5pm.

The AUT's student accommodation site has been logged as a location of interest nine times.

Other recent locations of interest include Krispy Kreme in Westfield Newmarket, Chemist Warehouse Albany and a laundromat in Takanini.

One new Wellington location of interest was added yesterday. Those who shopped or worked at Kilbirnie Pak'nSave on August 18 between 7.25am and 7.40am have been required to isolate and get a test on day 5.

The Ministry of Health has now listed 491 locations of interest at 360 sites.

So far there are six epidemiologically-linked subclusters within the outbreak. The largest cluster associated with the AOG church in Mangere is sitting at 105 cases and the Birkdale Social Network cluster associated with the very first case is at 36 infected people.